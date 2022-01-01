FILE - Elizabeth French, in white, and her son Andrew, left, follow the casket of her daughter, Chicago police officer Ella French, after a funeral service at the St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Chicago. French was killed and her partner was seriously wounded during an Aug. 7 traffic stop on the city's South Side. The year 2021 ended as one of the deadliest on record in recent years in Chicago, according to statistics released by the city's police department on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)