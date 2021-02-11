FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Florida school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz is surrounded by his defense attorneys Melisa McNeill, left, Diane Cuddihy and Gabe Ermine, right, after entering the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It’s been more than 1,000 days since a gunman with an AR-15 rifle burst into a Florida high school, killing 17 people and wounding 17 others. And yet, with Valentine’s Day on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, marking the three-year milestone, Cruz’s death penalty trial is in limbo. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)