FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, a customer walks out of a U.S. Post Office branch and under a banner advertising a job opening, in Seattle. Unemployment remains painfully high in the U.S. even as economic activity is slowly picking up. That reality will be on display Thursday, July 16, 2020, when the U.S. government releases data on the number of laid off workers seeking unemployment benefits the week prior and retail sales in June. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)