FILE - This combination of the photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right. DeSantis' allies are gaining confidence in his White House prospects as former President Donald Trump's legal woes mount. Trump, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, is facing possible criminal charges in New York, Georgia and Washington. The optimism around DeSantis comes even as a collection of Republican officials and MAGA influencers raise concerns about the Florida governor's readiness for national stage.