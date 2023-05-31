A woman looks at her mobile phone with an emergency evacuation warning text message sent to Seoul residents as she watches a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. North Korea's attempt to put the country's first spy satellite into space failed Wednesday in a setback to leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost his military capabilities as tensions with the United States and South Korea rise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)