FILE - A dog stands next to the body of an elderly woman killed inside a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Russians hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. As their advance to Kyiv stalled and losses mounted, Russian troops continued to cleanse the streets of Bucha and surrounding towns with rising levels of sometimes drunken violence. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)