Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava answers questions from a reporter during a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Commissioners in Miami-Dade County have approved a plan for a nonprofit to issue IDs for immigrants who are in the country illegally and others who don't have identification. Supporters say that often immigrants have struggled to go into their children's school or get access to coronavirus tests and vaccines. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)