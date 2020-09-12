FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2017, file photo Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko go for talks during Biden's visit in Kiev, Ukraine. The leaked recordings of apparent conversations between Joe Biden and Ukraine’s then-president largely confirm Biden’s account of his dealings in Ukraine. The choppy audio, disclosed by a Ukrainian lawmaker whom U.S. officials described Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, as an “active Russian agent” who has sought to spread online misinformation about Biden. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)