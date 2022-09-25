Residents carry their children as they evacuate to safer grounds to prepare for the coming of Typhoon Noru at the seaside slum district of Tondo in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an "explosive intensification" Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)