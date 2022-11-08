Alabama Republican Katie Britt will be the first elected female senator from Alabama, it is projected, winning an open-seat race to succeed her onetime boss, retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby.
Britt is a former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and was the heavy favorite in the general election in the deep-red state. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies.
