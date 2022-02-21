FILE - Then Chinese communist party leader Mao Zedong, left, and then U.S. President Richard Nixon shake hands as they meet in Beijing on Feb. 21, 1972. At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China's center of power for a visit that over time would transform U.S.-China relations and China's position in the world in ways that were unimaginable at the time. (AP Photo, File)