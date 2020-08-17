Minneapolis Health Commissioner Gretchen Musicant poses for a portrait while visiting a COVID-19 testing event at Incarnation-Sagrado Corazon Church, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Minneapolis. As the coronavirus began to spread through Minneapolis this spring, Musicant tore up her budget to find money to combat the crisis. It was not until Aug. 5 — months after Congress approved coronavirus aid — that her department finally received $1.7 million, the equivalent of $4 per Minneapolis resident. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)