A 34-year-old Egyptian woman, who asked to be identified as N.S., visits a garden in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 29, 2022. She remembers it all: How female relatives held her down when she was 11, legs spread and genitals exposed. The fear that stiffened her body. The stranger in black holding the scissors. And the pain. “I had a feeling of being incomplete and that I will never feel happy because of this,” she said. “It’s a horrible feeling.” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)