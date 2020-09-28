FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo cars line up at a community coronavirus testing site operated by Cone Health and the county Health Department in Burlington, N.C. President Donald Trump’s push to inject new dynamics into the final weeks of the 2020 election is being overshadowed by the frightening realities of everyday life in the pandemic. Trump and his allies continue to downplay the health threat, but for swing voters on the ground in North Carolina, the coronavirus and the related economic challenges are a much more pressing concern than a Trump's push to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, his wild threats of voter fraud or angry civil rights protesters. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)