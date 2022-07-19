Freddy Fernandez sits with his fiancé, Vanessa Cruz, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mariana Fernandez in their home Friday, June 10, 2022, in Carthage, Mo. After contracting COVID-19 in August 2021, Fernandez spent months hooked up to a respirator and an ECMO machine before coming home in February 2022 to begin his long recovery from the disease. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)