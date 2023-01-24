Police tape from the San Mateo Country Sheriffs office mark the perimeter of the scene of a shooting, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.(AP Photo/ Aaron Kehoe)