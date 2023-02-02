MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.
Memphis Police responded to the library at 12:32. The male officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in “extremely critical condition” after the shooting. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident started around noon when police responded to a trespassing call at a business in the 5100 block of Poplar, Keli McAlister with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Two officers later confronted the same man at the nearby library.
That’s when the man produced a weapon and fired at one of the officers. The other officer returned fire, killing the man, McAlister said.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he visited the officer’s family and other MPD officers Thursday afternoon.
“Please pray for the injured police officer. I spent the afternoon with the officer’s family, pastor and some co-workers, and they need to be uplifted in prayer too,” he said in a statement.
The library is located at 5094 Poplar Avenue in front of Clark Tower, a busy commercial area filled with offices, restaurants, and retail nearby. It opened for programming at noon.
Witness Rubbie King said she went to the library Thursday to use the internet for work, and noticed police officers inside. When she turned on the lights in the library’s conference room, she says she heard five shots fired inside the library.
She looked out to see a woman hit the floor, screaming, and a man help her get up and take cover. That woman apparently was not shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.