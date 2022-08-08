Al Medvitz, who farms alfalfa and other crops, looks out over Sacramento River from a hill on his land near Rio Vista, Calif., on Monday, July 25, 2022. In dry winters like the one California just had, less fresh water flows down from the mountains into the Sacramento River, the state's largest. Medvitz wants approval from the state to build a small reservoir on the property to store fresh water for use in dry times. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)