Darrell Brooks looks to the prosecution while discussion takes place regarding a Reddit post from someone claiming to be juror posting information critical of Waukesha County officials, during his trial as the jury deliberates in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Brooks, who is representing himself during the trial, is charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)