Emergency personnel search to find a Toyota Prius that was swept away into a canal on Monday July 6, 2020 in Passaic, N.J. The car was found under Brook Ave near River Drive on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, Nathalia Bruno, of Newark, N.J., survived a mile-long ride through a storm drain after a flash flood swept her and her car into the local drainage system. Bruno escaped from the vehicle before it filled with water but was pulled into a brook that runs beneath Passaic. Authorities say Bruno eventually was “shot out” of the drain into the Passaic River and swam across to the other side. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. (Tariq Zehawi/The Record via AP)