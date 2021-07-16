Drew Crandall, 35, is shown at the Federal Courthouse Friday, July 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City, after being sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for his role in an online drug ring that shipped tens of thousands of fake pills all over the U.S. He shed tears and said he was deeply remorseful for his role. The final legal chapter of a multimillion-dollar online opioid drug ring ended Friday as a group of millennials who helped run the dark-web operation based in suburban Salt Lake City were sentenced to prison. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst)