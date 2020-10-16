Trainer Legend Tarvers, center, leads a group during a workout at Legacy Fit, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Miami. As the vast majority of in-person fitness clubs switched to virtual classes when the pandemic hit, Legacy Fit took the opposite approach. When Florida became one of the nation's COVID-19 hot spots in July, CEO Manning Sumner decided to host classes in a ballroom-sized outdoor tent that would still ensure safety, but allow clients to exercise in-person. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)