FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), speaks to the media in regards to the novel coronavirus, while standing in front of a map marked with areas having reported cases, inside the Emergency Operations Center in Atlanta. In the United States, the nation with the most pandemic deaths, the reporting of vital coronavirus case and testing data is not keeping pace with its speedy spread. Public health officials nationwide lean too heavily on faxes, email and spreadsheets, sluggish and inefficient 20th-century tools. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)