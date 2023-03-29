In this satellite photo by Planet Labs PBC, the oil tankers the Oceania, center left, and the Abyss, center right, are seen in the Malacca Strait between Indonesia and Malaysia on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Oceania, owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company, appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday, March 29, 2023, it will "take appropriate action when necessary." (Planet Labs PBC via AP)