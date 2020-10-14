FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. Stocks are pulling slightly higher in the early going on Wall Street, Wednesday, Oct. 14, as investors pore over another batch of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 added 0.3% in early trading Wednesday. A loss in the index a day earlier broke a four-day winning streak. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)