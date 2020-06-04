FILE - This April 7, 2020 file photo shows a bottle of hydroxychloroquine tablets in Texas City, Texas. Several authors of a large study that raised safety concerns about malaria drugs for coronavirus patients have retracted the report, saying independent reviewers were not able to verify information that’s been widely questioned by other scientists. A retraction in the journal Lancet on Thursday, June 4, 2020 involved a May 22 report on hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, drugs long used for preventing or treating malaria but whose safety and effectiveness for COVID-19 are unknown. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)