FILE- In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Carol Basilio, right, hugs her daughter Giovanna outside of iPrep Academy on the first day of school, in Miami. A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)