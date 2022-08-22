FILE - Wichita City Council candidate Mark Gietzen, right, visits with Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau during an election watch party in Wichita, Kan. on Tuesday, April 5, 2011. Gietzen, a hard-right anti-abortion activist from Wichita who also promotes election conspiracies, has helped raise money to pay for a recount vote on an abortion amendment in 2022. (Mike Hutmacher/The Wichita Eagle via AP)