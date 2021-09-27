FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington. Milley is expected to face tough questioning on those and other issues when he testifies with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a Senate hearing Tuesday, Sept. 28, and a House panel Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP, File)