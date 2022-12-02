Ukrainian servicemen give the first aid to a soldier wounded in a battle with the Russian troops in their shelter in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. A top adviser to Ukraine's president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country's nine-month struggle against Russia's invasion, a rare comment on such figures and far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders. Late Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, relayed new figures about Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle, while noting that the number of injured troops was higher and civilian casualty counts were “significant.” (AP Photo/Roman Chop)