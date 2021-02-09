FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, woman asks directions at the entrance to Vista View Park where a COVID-19 vaccination site has opened for second doses in Davie, Fla. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)