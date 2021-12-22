Defrocked American priest Richard Daschbach, center right, sits on the defendant's chair during his trial hearing at a court in Oecusse, East Timor, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Daschbach, who was accused of sexually abusing orphaned and disadvantaged young girls under his care in East Timor was found guilty Tuesday and sentenced to 12 years in prison, in the first case of its kind in the staunchly Catholic nation. (AP Photo/David dos Santos Gusmao)