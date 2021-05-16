FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines. Walensky told FOX News Sunday, May 16, 2021, that she delivered the science as soon as it was available. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)