Labeled with asbestos and lead warnings, sheeting covers rubble from demolished barracks at Fort Ord on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Fort Ord, Calif. In 1990, four years before it began the process of closing for active military training, Fort Ord was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of the most polluted places in the nation. Included in that pollution were dozens of chemicals, some known to cause cancer, found in the base’s drinking water. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)