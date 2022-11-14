FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, a Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence in the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)