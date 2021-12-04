FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, a security guard stands at the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong. On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, troubled Chinese developer China Evergrande Group, struggling under $310 billion in debt, warned it may run out of money to “perform its financial obligations,” sending regulators scrambling to reassure investors that China’s financial markets can be protected from a potential impact. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)