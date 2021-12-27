FILE - A shopper pushes her cart full of items down an isle during a Black Friday sale at Macy's, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Indianapolis. Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)