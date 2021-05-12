This June 2020 selfie photo shows Bill Mathis of Romeo, Mich., in one of the rooms where he taught high school English. It was his dream job, the one he referenced in a childhood journal he still keeps: “I would love to be a teacher,” he scrawled in pencil as a third grader. But stress over teaching during a pandemic put Mathis, 29, over the edge, and he resigned in November 2020. (AP Photo via Bill Mathis)