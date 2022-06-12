FILE - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses supporters at the opening of her new campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Voters are whittling down the list of 48 candidates running for Alaska's only U.S. House seat, with the top four vote-getters in a special primary on Saturday, June 11, advancing to an August special election. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen,File)