FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on June 25, 2020. Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed, has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville, his attorneys said Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)