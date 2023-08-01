Former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte arrives with his defense team and family at the U.S. District Court for his sentencing in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Laffitte, who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry will spend seven years in federal prison for helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients' legal settlements. (Henry Taylor/The Post And Courier via AP)