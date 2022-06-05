Shrina Kurani, a Democrat candidate for Congress running in the California's 41st District poses for a picture at her field office in Riverside, Calif., Saturday, May 28, 2022. As a congressional candidate in California, Kurani can do something candidates for statewide office or the state legislature cannot do, raise campaign donations through cryptocurrency. The state banned the practice four years ago, but under federal rules it's allowed for candidates running for Congress. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)