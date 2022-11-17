Britain's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Just three weeks after taking office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the challenge of balancing the nation's budget while helping millions of people slammed by a cost-of-living crisis. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt will deliver the government's plan for tackling a sputtering economy in a speech to the House of Commons on Thursday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)