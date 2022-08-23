FILE - This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta, June 12, 2020. A specially appointed prosecutor said Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Brooks more than two years ago. (Atlanta Police Department via AP, File)