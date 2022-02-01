FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo people stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center. PlayStation-maker Sony is escalating its competition with Xbox-maker Microsoft by buying the video game studio behind one of Xbox’s hit games. Sony Interactive Entertainment said Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 it would spend $3.6 billion to buy Bungie Inc., an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)