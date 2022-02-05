A tractor digs through a mountain during the rescue mission of a boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Rescuers inched closer Friday to reaching a 5-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country.(AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)