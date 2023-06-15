A person is silhouetted against the sky at sunset at Papago Park in Phoenix on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The homicide rate for older U.S. teenagers rose to its highest point in nearly 25 years during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the suicide rate for adults in their early 20s was the worst in more than 50 years, government researchers said Thursday, June 15. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)