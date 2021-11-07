FILE - Seen on the screen of a device in Sausalito, Calif., Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the company's new name, Meta, during a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Zuckerberg promises that the virtual-reality “metaverse” he’s planning to build will “let you do almost anything.” That might not be such a great idea. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)