FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., right, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., arrive to speak with members of the press after a House Republican leadership meeting, Nov. 15, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy won the House Speaker nomination from his colleagues, while Scalise was voted majority leader. Even with their threadbare House majority, Republicans doubled down this week on using their new power to investigate the Biden administration and in particular the president’s son. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)