FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo taken from video, provided by the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign, volunteers deliver boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State's office in Salem, Ore. The measure said the U.S., possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD and other hard drugs would be decriminalized in Oregon. Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other hard drugs as the ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Yes on Measure 110 Campaign via AP, File)